Mercury’s Shey Peddy out for season with ruptured Achilles

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shey Peddy is out for the season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon, leaving the Phoenix Mercury even more short-handed in their WNBA playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces. Peedy went down in the third quarter of Game 1 Wednesday with a non-contact injury and did not return. The Aces won the game 79-63 and can close out the three-game series at home on Saturday. The Mercury made the playoffs for a 10th straight season despite playing without center Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia on drug charges since February.

