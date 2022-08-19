Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:46 AM

Milwaukee Brewers owner set for English soccer club role

KTVZ

NORWICH, England (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio is set to join the board of directors at English soccer club Norwich. The club says it called a shareholder meeting on Sept. 12 with a resolution to appoint Attanasio as a director. He was first linked in May with the club. It has been majority owned for 26 years by television chef Delia Smith and her husband. The second-tier club played in the Premier League in three of the past seven seasons but was relegated each time.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content