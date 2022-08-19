Navy hopes 2021 victory over Army turning point for program

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo has won his share of football games against Army, and last year’s victory may have been a particularly crucial one for his program. The Midshipmen were finishing up a second straight losing season when they won the most important game on their schedule. Now Navy hopes that 17-13 triumph over Army can be a turning point for a team that seemed to need one. Navy has endured back-to-back sub-.500 seasons for the first time since going 11-45 from 1998-2002.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.