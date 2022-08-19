Olave has 20-yard TD catch in Saints’ 20-10 loss to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Rookie first-round draft pick Chris Olave caught a 20-yard pass for his first touchdown of the preseason in the New Orleans Saints’ 20-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Friday night. Packers quarterback Jordan Love and rookie fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs connected on a touchdown pass for the second straight week. Danny Etling scored for the Packers on a 51-yard keeper. Olave’s touchdown capped his productive week after he performed well in the Saints’ joint practices with the Packers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.