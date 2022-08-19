Padres lefty Blake Snell cleared to start after accident
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell has ben cleared to pitch against the Washington Nationals after being involved in a minor traffic collision on Thursday. Manager Bob Melvin says Snell was not injured. Melvin says Snell was checked out by the team’s medical staff and he was ready to pitch. Melvin said, “I think we probably got lucky.” The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Snell was parked on the side of Interstate 5 during a traffic stop when his car was struck by another car.