Shilese Jones sprints to lead at US gymnastics championships

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Shilese Jones grabbed the lead at the U.S. gymnastics championships, riding a dynamic bars routine to post an all-around total of 57.200. The 20-year-old Jones began the competition with a staggering 14.850 during her bars set, the highest score of the night on any event. She carried the momentum across the final three rotations to cap off the best night of her elite career. Konnor McClain, whose 14.8 on beam marked the best score in the world in the event in 2022, is second at 56.400. Jordan Chiles, a silver medalist on the 2020 Olympic team, is third at 56.150.

