Skepticism and hope as USA Gymnastics enters post-Nassar era

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — USA Gymnastics is attempting to take a major step forward as it enters the post-Larry Nassar era. The embattled organization unveiled a new logo this week. The logo is of red and blue flames symbolizing its rebirth. USA Gymnastics settled its legal issues with hundreds of athletes abused by the former national team doctor, a settlement that assured the organization’s survival. USA Gymnastics has put together a new mission statement but president Li Li Leung says it will take actions and not words to make the changes necessary to produce a healthier and more athlete-centric culture.

