Usyk maintains weight for rematch against Joshua

KING ABDULLAH SPORTS CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has maintained a similar weight for his rematch with Anthony Joshua. The Ukrainian boxer tipped the scales at 100.5 kilograms or 221.5 pounds at the weigh-in. Usyk weighed in at 100 kilograms for the first fight in London in September. He won that by a unanimous decision. Usyk will be defending his WBA, IBF and WBO belts in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Joshua came in at 110.9 kilograms or 244.5 pounds. That is slightly heavier than the first fight.

