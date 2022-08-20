Burling steers Kiwis to dominating win in SailGP regatta

Peter Burling steered New Zealand to a dominating second straight SailGP regatta victory by winning all three fleet races and then routing France and Denmark in the podium race at the ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix. Two-time defending champion Tom Slingsby and Team Australia missed the podium race for the first time in six regattas spanning two seasons of tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league. The Aussies finished fourth overall but still lead the season series by four points over their cross-Tasman Sea rival Kiwis. Slingsby’s crew had finishes of fifth, third and fourth in the eight-boat fleet.

