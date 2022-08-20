Canada beats Finland 3-2 in OT for 19th world junior title

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets center Kent Johnson scored at 3:20 of three-on-three overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over Finland on Saturday night for its record-extending 19th world junior hockey title. Johnson tucked home his own rebound after Canada blew a two-goal lead in third period. The Canadians were 7-0 in the postponed event. After being credited with just 13 shots over the first two periods, the Finns launched 17 shots on net in the third, with Aleksi Heimosalmi and Joakim Kemell scoring to send it to overtime. The Canadians had plenty of chances to bury the Finns, but went 0 for 7 on the power play in regulation. Joshua Roy and William Dufour scored for Canada, and Dylan Garand made 29 saves.

