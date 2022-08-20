Dortmund stunned at home with 3-goal comeback from Bremen

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has conceded a record three goals from the 89th minute to lose 3-2 to Werder Bremen and end its winning start to the Bundesliga. Dortmund was 2-0 up and on course for its third win from three league games. Then Bremen mounted a remarkable comeback to stun the home team as the visitors became the first team in the Bundesliga to score three goals so late in a match. Bayer Leverkusen slumped to its third consecutive Bundesliga loss when sharp-shooting Hoffenheim racked up a 3-0 win. Schalke forward Simon Teerode squandered two penalty opportunities in a 0-0 draw in Wolfsburg. Vincenzo Grifo’s early goal was enough for Freiburg to win in Stuttgart 1-0.

