Hawaii off to strong start at Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT. Pa. (AP) — Hawaii has won its first two games at the Little League World Series by a combined score of 23-1. The club from Honolulu hasn’t even played a full game yet, having mercy-ruled each of its opponents after the fifth inning. Led by Kekoa Payanal, Hawaii is shining in the field and at the plate. Kekoa hit two of his team’s four home runs in a 12-0 victory on Friday against Massapequa Coast from Long Island. Hawaii faces Texas on Monday.

