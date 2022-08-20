Igwebuike’s late TD, 2-point stop lead Lions past Indy 27-26

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Godwin Igwebuike’s tiebreaking 2-yard run with 4:03 left led the Detroit Lions to a 27-26 victory at Indianapolis. The Colts could have won it with a 2-point conversion but Jack Coan’s pass fell incomplete with 38 seconds left. Detroit quarterbacks David Blough and Tim Boyle split the snaps as Jared Goff took the day off following two joint practices against the Colts earlier this week. Blough and Boyle each threw a TD pass. Coan, an undrafted rookie, closed it out with the 26-yard scoring pass to Samson Nacua but couldn’t convert on Indy’s final play.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.