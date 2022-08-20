Jets’ Saleh ‘torn’ on playing his starters vs. Falcons

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Flacco and the rest of the New York Jets’ starters might have to get comfortable on the sideline Monday night. Coach Robert Saleh says he’s unsure what the team’s plan will be for who’ll see the field in the Jets’ preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. Saleh says he’s torn on his decision. It could be a little gamesmanship but it also could be feeling a bit cautious after seeing quarterback Zach Wilson go down for a few weeks with a knee injury in New York’s second offensive series of the preseason opener at Philadelphia. Falcons coach Arthur Smith hadn’t announced if his team’s starters will play.

