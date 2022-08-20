Kane scores milestone goal in front of Brazil great Ronaldo

It was a milestone day for Harry Kane in the Premier League. The Tottenham striker netted his 185th goal in the competition to seal a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton and become the top scorer for a single club in the Premier League’s 30-year history. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte praised Kane but said “every single player is ready to exchange a personal achievement to reach a trophy.” Tottenham hasn’t won a piece of silverware since 2008. The team is unbeaten after three games and second in the league. The only team above Spurs is Arsenal after its 3-0 win at Bournemouth for a third straight victory.

