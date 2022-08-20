Kvitova, Garcia advance to Cincinnati women’s final
By JEFF WALLNER
Associated Press
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Petra Kvitova outlasted American Madison Keys 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 in a two-hour, 17-minute match that saw the 32-year-old Czech rally after dropping the first set to reach the Western & Southern Open final for the first time. Kvitova had never advanced to the semifinals in 10 prior appearances in the Cincinnati tournament. This is her 40th career final. Next up for Kvitova is Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia who won her seventh straight match 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 over sixth-seed Aryna Sabalenka. Garcia is the first qualifier to reach the finals in Cincinnati.