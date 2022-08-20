FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter’s goal helped lead Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over Toronto . Miami improved to 10-10-6 following the victory and Toronto fell to 8-13-6.

