Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter’s goal helped lead Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over Toronto . Miami improved to 10-10-6 following the victory and Toronto fell to 8-13-6.
