Padres give Hader break from closer role after shaky outings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Padres are giving reliever Josh Hader a break from the closer role after ninth-inning meltdowns on Thursday and Friday resulted in San Diego losses. Padres manager Bob Melvin said before Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals that the left-handed Hader would be given a break. At 66-56, San Diego enters Saturday’s game battling for the third and final National League wild-card spot. Since the trade deadline, the Padres are 6-10, and 25-32 in their past 57 games.

