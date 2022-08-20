Patrick Cantlay takes 1-shot lead into final round at BMW

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele play practice rounds just about every tournament. The stakes will be a little higher in the BMW Championship their next time together. Cantlay holed a wedge from the fairway for eagle on his way to a 65 at Wilmington Country Club. He has a one-shot lead over Schauffele. They’ll be in the final group Sunday. Cantlay is trying to become the first back-to-back winner of the BMW Championship in the FedEx Cup era. Scott Stallings also was one back. Adam Scott and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler were two shots behind.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.