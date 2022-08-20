Rasmussen no-hit try into 6th after near-gem, Rays top KC

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in his first start since making a serious perfect game bid and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2. Rasmussen, who lost his perfect game last Sunday when Baltimore’s Jorge Mateo opened the ninth with a double, walked MJ Melendez leading off the first. Melendez got the Royals’ first hit when he lined a single into center past Rasmussen with one out in the sixth. Bobby Witt doubled before Ramussen’s final batter, Salvador Perez, hit a sacrifice fly. Rasmussen gave up two runs, two hits and one walk along with eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

