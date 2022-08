ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow threw 20 pitches in his first live batting-practice session since undergoing Tommy John surgery a little over one year ago. The 2021 opening-day starter faced hitters at the Rays’ spring training complex in Port Charlotte, Florida. Rays manager Kevin Cash said the outing went well. Glasnow was 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts last year.

