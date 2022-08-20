Rodgers’ RBI single in 10th lifts Rockies over Giants 4-3

DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers drove in Wynton Bernard with his fourth hit of the game, and the Colorado Rockies beat the scuffling San Francisco Giants 4-3 in 10 innings. Ryan McMahon had three hits and Lucas Gilbreath (2-0) pitched the 10th inning for the win. Bernard started the 10th on second base, and after a groundout and intentional walk, Rodgers lined a single to left off Camilo Doval (4-6) to bring home Bernard with the winning run. Brandon Crawford homered, doubled and drove in two runs, and Joey Bart also went deep for San Francisco, which has dropped four in a row on the heels of a five-game win streak.

