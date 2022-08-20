Seager, Mathias hits in 10th lead Rangers past Twins 4-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Corey Seager hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning and Mark Mathias added an RBI in the frame, leading the Texas Rangers to a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins. Seager’s hit off Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar drove in Marcus Semien, who started the inning at second base. Mathias later drove in Seager with a single to center off Griffin Jax. Minnesota scored a run in the 10th after reliever Jonathan Hernández (1-0) couldn’t handle a slow roller off the bat of Max Kepler. But Jose Miranda flew out one batter later to end the game with runners on the corners.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.