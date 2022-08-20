Tagovailoa makes preseason debut; Raiders top Dolphins 15-13

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Jarrett Stidham led the Raiders on a touchdown drive on the team’s first possession and Las Vegas defeated the Miami Dolphins 15-13 in a preseason game. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played in just two series in his preseason debut. It was the first look at Tagovailoa in the Dolphins’ new system after the team brought in former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as the new head coach. Playing with most of his starters, Tagovailoa completed 6 of 8 passes for 58 yards. Stidham completed 7 of 10 passes for 80 yards and was sacked once.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.