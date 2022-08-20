Time for NFL’s highly paid receivers to prove their worth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and even Christian Kirk are among the wide receivers who reset the market for just how well the NFL pays the best at that position this year. Now comes the tough part of proving they’re worth all those millions. Hard work piling up lots of catches, yards and touchdowns and helping their teams win matters most. Nobody knows that better than these receivers whose bank accounts now are bulging. Adams talked for years about being the NFL’s highest-paid receiver. Now the new Las Vegas Raiders receiver can’t wait to show he deserves the record-setting deal.

