Turpin has kickoff, punt return TDs; Cowboys beat Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — KaVontae Turpin became the first player in nine seasons to have kickoff and punt return touchdowns in the same game, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Chargers 32-18. Turpin signed with the Cowboys on July 28 after garnering MVP honors in the United States Football League this past spring. Before Turpin, the last player to run back a punt and kickoff in the same game — preseason, regular season or playoffs — was Detroit’s Jeremy Ross on Dec. 8, 2013, against Philadelphia.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.