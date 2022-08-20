Tyler Alexander, Tigers’ bullpen lead 4-3 win over Angels

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Alexander pitched six strong innings and the Detroit Tigers’ bullpen finished off a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Detroit had lost two straight and 10 of 12. Alexander allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings to win for the first time in eight starts this season. Detroit’s bullpen pitched three hitless innings, with Gregory Soto throwing the ninth for his 23rd save. Reid Detmers (4-4) took the loss, allowing four runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

