Zaha scores 2, Palace beats Villa 3-1 for 1st EPL win

LONDON (AP) — Wilfried Zaha underlined his importance to Crystal Palace with two more goals as his team picked up a first Premier League win of the season by fighting back to beat Aston Villa 3-1. The forward swiftly canceled out Ollie Watkins’ fifth-minute opener at Selhurst Park before converting on the rebound after his penalty in the 58th was saved by Emiliano Martinez. Substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta grabbed the Eagles’ clinching goal with his first touch with Zaha again involved. Zaha has now scored in each of the Eagles’ last seven top-flight victories and got a standing ovation when he was brought off late on.

