Akindele lifts Orlando City to 2-1 victory over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tesho Akindele scored his first goal of the season and it came in the 89th minute off his own deflected shot to send Orlando City SC to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC. Neither team scored until Ercan Kara connected for his team-high eighth goal of the season, giving Orlando City (10-10-6) a 1-0 lead in the 62nd minute. McKinze Gaines pulled Charlotte (10-15-2) even four minutes later with his first goal this season. Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina got a hand on Akindele’s first shot on goal, but the ball bounced right back to him and his second shot was true. Orlando City beat an expansion team on the road for the first time in its history after going 0-5-4 in its previous nine tries.

