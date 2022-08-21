Flores’ sac fly the difference in 9-8 Giants’ win over Rox

DENVER (AP) — Wilmer Flores delivered a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, Evan Longoria had a grand slam among his three hits and the San Francisco Giants averted a series sweep by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-8. Elehuris Montero homered for the third time in three games for Colorado. Randal Grichuk and Brian Serven also homered. The Rockies came back from three- and two-run deficits late to tie it, before the Giants finally prevailed to snap a four-game losing streak.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.