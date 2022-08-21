Lewandowski’s birthday double leads Barça to 1st league win

MADRID (AP) — Robert Lewandowski left his mark with a pair of goals on his 34th birthday and Barcelona’s high-profile attack finally clicked in a 4-1 win at Real Sociedad for its first victory of the season. Lewandowski also set up Ansu Fati’s goal as Barcelona quickly rebounded from a scoreless opening draw at home against Rayo Vallecano. Ousmane Dembélé also scored for the Catalan club that entered the season amid high expectations after spending big to boost its squad despite enduring financial difficulties. Unai Emery’s 12-match winless streak against Diego Simeone ended with Villarreal’s 2-0 win at Atlético Madrid.

