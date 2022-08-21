Mendy’s error prompts Chelsea collapse in 3-0 loss at Leeds

LEEDS, England (AP) — A bad error by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy prompted a collapse by Chelsea in a 3-0 loss at Leeds featuring a first Premier League goal by American winger Brenden Aaronson. The late sending-off of center back Kalidou Koulibaly completed a miserable afternoon at a lively Elland Road for Chelsea which fell to a first loss of the season. For the first goal Aaronson applied pressure on Mendy after the Senegal international received a back pass in the 33rd minute. Mendy took a slightly heavy touch and tried to go around Aaronson, who dispossessed him and walked the ball into the net to make it 1-0. Rodrigo and Jack Harrison also scored.

