Padraig Harrington wins DICK’S Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Padraig Harrington won the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the year. Harrington closed with a 5-under 67 at En-Joie Golf Club for a three-stroke victory over Mike Weir and Thongchai Jaidee. A stroke behind Weir entering the day, Harrington birdied Nos. 2, 3, 0, 11 and 12 in a bogey-free round to finish at 16-under 200. The 50-year-old Irishman won the U.S. Senior Open in late June at Saucon Valley. He also has four runner-up finishes and a tie for third in 11 starts this year. Weir shot a 71, and Thongchai had a 66.

