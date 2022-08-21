Sadio Mané scores 2 as Bayern Munich routs Bochum 7-0 again
By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer
BERLIN (AP) — Sadio Mané scored two more goals as Bayern Munich avenged a rare defeat last season by routing Bochum 7-0 again in the Bundesliga. Mané took his tally to three goals in as many games since switching from Liverpool in the offseason. Bochum didn’t have to contend with the Senegal star last season when Thomas Reis’ team stunned Bayern with a 4-2 win at home in February. But hopes of a repeat were tempered by memories of their previous meeting, a 7-0 rout in Munich. That was Bochum’s heaviest Bundesliga defeat.