Semien, Lowe homer; Arihara shines as Rangers beat Twins 7-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered, Kohei Arihara pitched a career-high six innings and combined with Taylor Hearn for the shutout, and the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 7-0. Minnesota starter Joe Ryan held Texas hitless for the first three innings before Semien led off the fourth with his 19th home run of the season. Arihara (1-1) gave up four hits and pitched into the seventh inning for the first time in his career. Ryan (9-6) allowed just two hits and two runs, but he walked three and was done after 6 1/3 innings.

