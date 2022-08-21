Steve Torrence breaks NHRA victory drought at Brainerd

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Four-time defending Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence raced to his first victory of the season Sunday, defending his event win at Brainerd International Raceway in the 40th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Beating eight-time season champ Tony Schumacher in the final round, Torrence picked up his 52nd victory — and first since November – with a run of 3.866 seconds at 322.04 mph. Bob Tasca III won in Funny Car for the third time in four races. He edged six-time Brainerd winner Ron Capps with a 3.942 at 329.42 in a Ford Mustang.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.