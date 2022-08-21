Titans unwilling to force ball to Treylon Burks in preseason

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The preseason numbers for Tennessee Titans first-round pick Treylon Burks have been downright anemic through two games. Burks has exactly one catch for four yards with a combined four targets this preseason after missing much of the offseason program with asthma and conditioning issues. Burks was drafted at No. 18 overall with the selection acquired in the trade sending wide receiver A.J. Brown to Philadelphia. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday that receivers can’t control when they get the ball and can only control getting open. And the Titans aren’t going to force it during the preseason.

