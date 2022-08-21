Udonis Haslem says he’s coming back for 20th year with Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Udonis Haslem is coming back for a 20th NBA season. The Miami Heat captain made the announcement Sunday. When he appears in his next game, he will become the third player in league history to spend a 20-year career with just one franchise. Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki are the others. Haslem is signing a one-year contract worth $2.9 million to remain with the Heat. He’s a three-time NBA champion with Miami and is the franchise’s all-time leader in rebounds.

