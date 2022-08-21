Webb rallies Giants over Bengals with 2 TD passes to Bachman

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Davis Webb threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bachman with 35 seconds to play to rally the New York Giants to a 25-22 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Webb’s second touchdown pass of the second half to Bachman capped a nine-play, 75-yard march that started right after Jacques Patrick scored on a 3-yard run with 3:05 to play to put the Bengals ahead 22-18. Webb, who is the Giants third quarterback behind Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, finished 22 of 27 for 204 yards, including a 22-yard TD to Backman earlier in the quarter.

