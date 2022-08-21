White Sox-Guardians rained out, makeup game on Sept. 15

CLEVELAND (AP) — The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox had their game postponed due to unplayable field conditions caused by early morning rain. No precipitation fell for more than three hours before the game was called following a delay of 2 hours, 56 minutes. Play never began as the groundskeepers kept the tarp on the infield from Saturday night. The game has been rescheduled for Sept. 15, a mutual off-day, at Progressive Field. It was the Guardians’ 12th postponement this season, 10 of them at home. Cleveland has played an MLB-high 10 doubleheaders. Four of Chicago’s five postponements in 2022 have been against Cleveland.

