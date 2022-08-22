AP preseason All-America team highlighted by Alabama stars

Alabama stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are among four players from the top-ranked Crimson Tide selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team. Alabama defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks also made the first team. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia each had three players chosen to the first team. Ricks was one of seven players who have transferred during their careers to make either the first or second teams. That includes USC receiver Jordan Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award last season at Pittsburgh.

