Bills cut Haack, clear the way for ‘Punt God’ to take over

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have cleared the way for rookie Matt Araiza, who is nicknamed “Punt God,” to take over the punting duties after cutting returning veteran Matt Haack. The move to cut Haack came after Araiza attempted just one punt in two preseason games. Araiza’s punt was impressive enough. He hit a 82-yarder that dribbled into the end zone during a 27-24 win over Indianapolis in Buffalo’s preseason opener on Aug. 13. Buffalo also cut veteran receiver Tavon Austin, who has failed to meet expectations since being selected by the Rams in the first round of the 2013 draft.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.