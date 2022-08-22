Chiefs get Jones, Hardman back as camp returns to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Mecole Hardman returned to practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, when they moved their training camp base from Missouri Western back to their own facility. Jones had been dealing with a back injury and Hardman had been out with a sore groin. Among those still missing practice were defensive end Carlos Dunlap with a sore Achilles tendon and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with a sore knee.

