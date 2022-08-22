Dortmund searching for answers after late collapse to Bremen

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund had hoped late collapses and questions about the team’s mentality were a thing of the past. Coach Edin Terzić was the first at the club to oversee nine Bundesliga wins in a row. His team started with wins over Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg. But then came Saturday’s shock, when Dortmund set an unwanted Bundesliga record. Never before in the league had a team conceded three goals after the 88th minute, as Dortmund did in throwing away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to promoted Werder Bremen. Suddenly all the old questions are being asked again.

