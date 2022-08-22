García, Seager lead Rangers past Twins 2-1, take 3 of 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Adolis García homered and Corey Seager singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as the Texas Rangers defeated the Minnesota Twins 2-1. Texas took three of four in the weekend wraparound series and is 5-3 since replacing Chris Woodward with interim manager Tony Beasley last week. A.J. Alexy pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Cole Ragans to earn the win. Brett Martin, José Leclerc and Matt Moore blanked the Twins the rest of the way, with Moore earning his third save of the season. The Twins pulled off their second triple play of the season.

