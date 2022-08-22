Griner’s detention weighed heavily on Mercury all season

PHOENIX (AP) — Fear and sadness loomed over the Phoenix Mercury’s season as Brittney Griner sat in a Russian prison for months. The Mercury pressed on and tried to focus on basketball when they could. The difficulties kept coming. Phoenix’s big-splash acquisition opted for a midseason “contract divorce.” One of the best players in WNBA history got injured. The team’s leading scorer went out for personal reasons. Another key player ruptured her Achilles in the first game of the playoffs.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.