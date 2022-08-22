Loyola’s Sister Jean turns 103, has train stop named for her

CHICAGO (AP) — Loyola University’s Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt got some Chicago hardware with her name on it for her 103rd birthday. School, city and state leaders celebrated Sunday with the Catholic nun who became something of a folk hero as chaplain for the Loyola men’s basketball team that reached the NCAA Final Four in 2018. A highlight was the renaming in her honor of the Chicago train station plaza at the Loyola campus, with a large sign marking it as “Home of the World Famous Sister Jean!” She called the plaza dedication “very special” and gave her secrets to longevity as “I eat well. I pray well — I hope I pray well — and I sleep well.”

