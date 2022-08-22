McDaniels welcomes mentor Belichick and Patriots to Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — First-year Raiders coach Josh McDaniels rolled out the silver and black carpet for mentor Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, who practiced at Las Vegas’ facility Monday ahead of a pair of joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday. The teams will meet in Friday’s preseason finale. It marks the second straight week of joint practices for the Patriots, who spent last week battling against Carolina. Tempers flared on separate days before New England’s 20-10 preseason win on Friday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.