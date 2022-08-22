Mets’ banker-turned-pitcher Fisher cut day after sweet debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Banker-turned-reliever Nate Fisher found out the hard way that baseball really is a numbers game. A day after a sparkling major league debut that brightened the sports world, Fisher was cut by the New York Mets on Monday. The NL East leaders made the move heading into the two-game Subway Series against the New York Yankees. Fisher was in the Mets’ clubhouse at Yankee Stadium when he was designated for assignment. Now completely off the 40-man roster, Fisher could be traded or placed on waivers during a seven-day period. If unclaimed, he could be assigned outright back to the minors with the Mets. On Sunday, the 26-year-old lefty who was working at a Nebraska bank last summer threw three scoreless innings of one-hit relief as the Mets beat Philadelphia.

