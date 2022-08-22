Skip to Content
Raiders trade backup QB Nick Mullens to Vikings

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer

The Minnesota Vikings have acquired backup quarterback Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick. The Vikings say the deal will be finalized as soon as Mullens passes a physical. The Raiders will get the 2024 pick only if Mullens is on the active roster for at least one game this season. Mullens will compete with second-year player Kellen Mond and veteran Sean Mannion to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Kirk Cousins.

